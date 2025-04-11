ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $666.07 and last traded at $653.77. Approximately 683,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,615,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $649.55.

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $707.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $720.01. The firm has a market cap of $264.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in ASML by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in ASML by 6.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 13,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

