Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 479.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after buying an additional 91,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE:DD opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.