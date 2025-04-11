Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Purchases Shares of 383 PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 383 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 431.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,578 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.72. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $82.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

