AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9,641 ($125.14) and last traded at GBX 9,656 ($125.34), with a volume of 99590781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £103.74 ($134.66).

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,303.50 ($81.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of £192.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £114.66 and its 200 day moving average price is £111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

