AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9,641 ($125.14) and last traded at GBX 9,656 ($125.34), with a volume of 99590781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £103.74 ($134.66).
Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,303.50 ($81.82).
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
