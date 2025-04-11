AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALOT opened at $8.70 on Thursday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the fourth quarter valued at $1,536,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AstroNova by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 4th quarter worth $4,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

