Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Trading Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.51 and last traded at C$4.40. 3,043,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,551,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 105,700 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$519,409.80. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

