ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,621,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,659,510 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $364,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ATI by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

ATI Price Performance

ATI opened at $46.32 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

