Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TEAM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $198.03 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total transaction of $2,561,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,232 shares in the company, valued at $87,098,475.92. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total value of $177,261.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,272,475.36. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,033 shares of company stock worth $68,608,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,486,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 17,941.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

