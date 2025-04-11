Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Trading 6.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 1,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Auna from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Auna alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Auna

Auna Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $506.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auna stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Auna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.