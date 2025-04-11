Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Trading 6.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 1,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Auna from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Auna
Auna Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auna stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Auna Company Profile
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auna
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.