Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,821 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $256.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.64.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

