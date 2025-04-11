Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 995,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $93,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Autoliv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autoliv from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Autoliv Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of ALV opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 34.70%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,218.59. This trade represents a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,062.30. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

