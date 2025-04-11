AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 676,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,360 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $114,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AutoNation by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 16.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.86.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $166.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.15. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

