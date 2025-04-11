Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Head-To-Head Review

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Lifezone Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -13,866.67% -5.30% -4.96% Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Lifezone Metals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $80,000.00 148.32 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Lifezone Metals $1.02 million 242.31 -$363.88 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Avalon Advanced Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lifezone Metals.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Avalon Advanced Materials and Lifezone Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lifezone Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lifezone Metals has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 343.04%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Volatility & Risk

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Separation Rapids Lithium Project consisting of nineteen mineral claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area, Kenora Mining Division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

