AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $227.00 Price Target at Barclays

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $226.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.47.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.95. 899,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,087. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.11. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $177.40 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 76,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

