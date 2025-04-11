Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVTR. Citigroup cut their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Get Avantor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of AVTR opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Avantor has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Avantor by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Avantor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.