Aviva PLC Acquires 686 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 68.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 93,622 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $61,934.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

