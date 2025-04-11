Aviva PLC Buys 976 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of CRUS opened at $84.85 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $147.46. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average of $105.54.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

