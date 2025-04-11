Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,448,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,884,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after acquiring an additional 68,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.29. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.18 and a 1 year high of $239.11.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.20.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,640.24. The trade was a 18.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 16,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $3,371,151.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,720.14. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

