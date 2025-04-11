Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 1,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $155.00 price target on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.31.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.31.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

