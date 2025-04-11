Aviva PLC Sells 346 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,037,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 82.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 459,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,204 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 233,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 162,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $30,195,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,696,000 after buying an additional 91,174 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $213,941.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,565.30. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $223.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.01 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.72.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.29.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

