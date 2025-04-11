Aviva PLC Takes $597,000 Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 3,628.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 287,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,182,360. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,283.88. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097 shares of company stock worth $1,087,094. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $38.60 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

