Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.41 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $382.53 million and approximately $37.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00002900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00003560 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00026982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,365,777 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

