Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 19.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Garmin by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $186.74 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $138.86 and a 52-week high of $246.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total value of $1,635,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,963,108.50. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $1,569,833.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,353.20. The trade was a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,486,094. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

