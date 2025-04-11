B. Riley Cuts Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $76.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

