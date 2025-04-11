B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.96. Approximately 2,127,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,802,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BTO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.94.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 99,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$376,972.35. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$49,880.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16 shares in the company, valued at C$60.64. This represents a 99.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 415,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,577 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

