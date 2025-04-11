Baby Doge Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $176.53 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $176.53 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000945 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,637,662,719,041,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,637,662,719,041,774.56721573 with 163,712,258,517,390,614.31940496 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 242 active market(s) with $18,998,278.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.