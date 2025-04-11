Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $13.70. Bally’s shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 785 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BALY. Citizens Jmp upgraded Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Bally’s Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $689.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $1.34. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.10%. The firm had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bally’s by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 496,933 shares during the period. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 808,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 378,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $5,187,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $4,699,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,005,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

