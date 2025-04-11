Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,828 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 9,101,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,461 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 8,896,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,407,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 159,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 55.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Banco Santander by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,073,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1152 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

