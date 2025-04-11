Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Get nCino alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on nCino

nCino Trading Down 4.2 %

NCNO stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. nCino has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $164,108.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,150.20. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $52,562.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,387.85. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,012 shares of company stock worth $2,694,676. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in nCino by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 3,006.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,602,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,707 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $81,254,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $70,256,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,834,000 after buying an additional 1,889,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.