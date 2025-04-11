Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.04 and last traded at $34.96. Approximately 17,641,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 39,059,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $274.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Collier Financial bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

