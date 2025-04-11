Bank of America Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a $227.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $260.00.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.90.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $210.02 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $234.37. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 177,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.1% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 75,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

