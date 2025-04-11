Bank of Hawaii Acquires Shares of 15,062 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $40.51 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 123,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $6,878,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,674,490.80. This represents a 29.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,651,987 shares of company stock valued at $132,806,233. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

