Bank of Hawaii Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,365,658,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,284,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,983,000 after purchasing an additional 575,892 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,464,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,707,000 after purchasing an additional 352,821 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,138,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,286,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,443 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.66.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

