Bank of Hawaii Invests $223,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,465,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,158,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,436,000 after purchasing an additional 320,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Timken by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,689,000 after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 418.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,959,000 after buying an additional 711,979 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

