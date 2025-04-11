Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $30,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $239,432,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 450,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,912,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 216,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.3 %

ULTA opened at $354.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.61.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

