Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,602 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Clorox were worth $28,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $140.73 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

