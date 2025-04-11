Bank of Montreal Can Has $27.89 Million Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,927 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PDD were worth $27,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 800,614 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 172.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth about $2,134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 12.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,104,000 after purchasing an additional 513,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

PDD Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average is $114.54. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.