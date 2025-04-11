Bank of Montreal Can Has $33.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $33,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.