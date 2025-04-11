Bank of Montreal Can Has $37.24 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,482 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $37,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,053,330,000 after acquiring an additional 879,670 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,150,000 after purchasing an additional 582,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,063,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in DTE Energy by 2,235.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 211,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in DTE Energy by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 498,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,137,000 after buying an additional 207,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $128.93 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $140.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

