Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $42,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 837,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 625,010 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $3,815,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 158,230 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,323,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,420,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The Campbell Soup Company has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

