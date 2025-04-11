Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $34,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock opened at $297.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $273.60 and a one year high of $350.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.39.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.