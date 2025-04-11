Bank of Montreal Can Sells 100,064 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hershey were worth $40,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.47.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,936. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

