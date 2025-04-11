Bank of Montreal Can Sells 240,502 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,184 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 240,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $41,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,741,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,231,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

LNG stock opened at $213.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.88 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.19.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

