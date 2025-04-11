Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,152 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PTC were worth $26,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in PTC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average of $178.78. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.55.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

