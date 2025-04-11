Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 19,615 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $989,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 47.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,634,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,691,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.69.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

