Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 37,675 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1,191.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 965.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Baird R W downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $171.25 and a one year high of $277.37. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.71 and a 200-day moving average of $252.87.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

