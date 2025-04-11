Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 124.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,955 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,728,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,490,000 after purchasing an additional 473,418 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 179,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.77 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,585,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,054.86. The trade was a 68.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

