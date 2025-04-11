Bank of Nova Scotia Has $13.14 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 416.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,652 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $54.27 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

