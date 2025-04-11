Bank of Nova Scotia Has $15.84 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Valero Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE VLO opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $178.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

