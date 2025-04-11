Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $11.99 Million in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 127,472 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,990,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Popular by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Popular Price Performance

Popular stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $106.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.